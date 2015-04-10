April 10 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 net profit up about 100-150 percent y/y at 120-150 million yuan ($19.34-24.17 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IQ2p4O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2060 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)