BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trading of shares to resume on April 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D1PjAh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.