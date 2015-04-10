BRIEF-Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage:
April 10 SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice Co Ltd
* Says terminates assets restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on April 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PrNRxp; bit.ly/1DP45xA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 115.2 million baht versus 89.1 million baht