April 10 Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 70-90 percent y/y versus net profit of 759.5 million yuan ($122.34 million) year ago

* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 132.5 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan

