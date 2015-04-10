Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Rhineland-Palatinate,Land of
(Rhineland-Palatinate)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 21,2025
Coupon 0.500 pct
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & UNI
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000RLP0645
