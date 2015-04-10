BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
April 10 Shriram EPC Ltd
* Says board approves conversion of funded interest term loan to maximum of 3.13 billion rupees of CDR lenders into equity shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1CCf8De) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago