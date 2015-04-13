US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
** Gail (India) falls 2 pct
** Credit Suisse downgrades stock to "underperform" from "neutral"
** Says India's LNG demand has fallen with a drop in oil prices, which has hit GAIL's gas trading business
** Adds Rasgas prices are linked to 60-month average oil, which is a key drag on its petchem profitability
NEW YORK, May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.