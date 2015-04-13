** Gail (India) falls 2 pct

** Credit Suisse downgrades stock to "underperform" from "neutral"

** Says India's LNG demand has fallen with a drop in oil prices, which has hit GAIL's gas trading business

** Adds Rasgas prices are linked to 60-month average oil, which is a key drag on its petchem profitability