** NMDC Ltd, India's biggest iron ore producer, gains as much as 3.1 pct to over five-week high

** India's largest investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), raises stake to 10.12 pct

** State-run insurer LIC buys 2 pct additional stake between Sept 2014 and April 2015 - BSE filing

** LIC's move to increase its stake in NMDC indicates value buying in the stock, traders say