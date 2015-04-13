PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd
* Says sets its Shanghai IPO price at 19.16 yuan per share, aims to raise 766.4 million yuan ($123.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IWPsq2 ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility