BRIEF-Centene Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
April 13 The following companies have announced pricings for their Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details.
* Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 11.68 yuan per share, aims to raise 388.6 million yuan ($62.54 million): bit.ly/1O5R42i
* Shandong Laiwu Jinlei Wind Power Technology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 31.94 yuan per share, aims to raise 359.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1cohtN6
* Ningbo MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 27.51 yuan per share, aims to raise 779.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1aIebD8
* Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 21.47 yuan per share, aims to raise 300.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1z9pZ7D
* Beijing ConST Instruments Technology Inc says sets its IPO at 18.12 yuan per share, aims to raise 184.8 million yuan: bit.ly/1IWSxGG
* ShengXing Group Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 5.74 yuan per share, aims to raise 344.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1OqSbLV
* Nanjing Quanxin Cable Technology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 12.91 yuan per share, aims to raise 261.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1yjhziN
($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qGsf8T] Further company coverage:
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion