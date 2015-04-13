US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
** India's Bayer CropScience jumps as much as 17.7 pct to record high of 3,914 rupees
** Says on Friday expects to register 20 new products, including more than 10 new active ingredients, by 2020 (bit.ly/1JDaKKj)
** Adds surplus cash and bank balance of 4.6 bln rupees might be distributed to shareholders
** Bayer trades at 25.45x of 1-year forward earnings vs 21.5x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
NEW YORK, May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.