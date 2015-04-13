** India's Bayer CropScience jumps as much as 17.7 pct to record high of 3,914 rupees

** Says on Friday expects to register 20 new products, including more than 10 new active ingredients, by 2020 (bit.ly/1JDaKKj)

** Adds surplus cash and bank balance of 4.6 bln rupees might be distributed to shareholders

** Bayer trades at 25.45x of 1-year forward earnings vs 21.5x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)