US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
** Morgan Stanley upgrades China stock targets to "bull case"
** Raises Hang Seng target to 30,000 from 26,800; Hang Seng China Enterprise to 15,000 from 12,500 and for MSCI China to 88 from 75
** The investment bank now prefers them over China A shares
** Says indexes would continue to benefit from a spillover of the A share investors' bullish sentiment via the HK-China stock connect program
** Adds China onshore investor purchases are likely to accelerate further given HK listed stocks trade at a substantial discount
** Morgan Stanley continues to remain "overweight" on Japan, China and India, "equalweight" on Asia Pacific ex-Japan and "underweight" on emerging markets
** Also, Credit Suisse earlier raised year-end target for MSCI China and other indexes
** Citi on Friday raised target of MSCI China to 85 from 78
NEW YORK, May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.