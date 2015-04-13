** Morgan Stanley upgrades China stock targets to "bull case"

** Raises Hang Seng target to 30,000 from 26,800; Hang Seng China Enterprise to 15,000 from 12,500 and for MSCI China to 88 from 75

** The investment bank now prefers them over China A shares

** Says indexes would continue to benefit from a spillover of the A share investors' bullish sentiment via the HK-China stock connect program

** Adds China onshore investor purchases are likely to accelerate further given HK listed stocks trade at a substantial discount

** Morgan Stanley continues to remain "overweight" on Japan, China and India, "equalweight" on Asia Pacific ex-Japan and "underweight" on emerging markets

** Also, Credit Suisse earlier raised year-end target for MSCI China and other indexes

** Citi on Friday raised target of MSCI China to 85 from 78