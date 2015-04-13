April 13 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd

* Says sees Q1 swinging back to black with net profit of 47-57 million yuan ($7.56-9.17 million) versus net loss of 85.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FET4zf

($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan renminbi)