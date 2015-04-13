UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.39
Reoffer price 100.39
Yield 0.367 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSH Nord, ABN, CIBC, RBS,
BMO, Deka & MPS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000CZ40KN6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)