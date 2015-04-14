SINGAPORE, April 14 Yemen's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant said on Tuesday it has declared force majeure due worsening security and has halted all production at the plant.

"Due to further degradation of the security situation in the vicinity of Balhaf, Yemen LNG has decided to stop all LNG producing and exporting operations and start evacuation of the site personnel," the company said in a statement on its website.

As a result, it has declared force majeure to its various stakeholders, it added.

Last week, sources told Reuters that fighting had forced the plant to take one of its production units, or trains, off line. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)