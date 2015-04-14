BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions reports qtrly revenue of $329.8 mln
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend, announces management change
April 14 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corporation Ltd
* Says sets its Shanghai IPO price at 5.47 yuan per share, aims to raise 3.26 billion yuan ($524.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ylNZt2 ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 9 U.S. government claims that AT&T Mobility illegally slowed down or "throttled" data sent to wireless devices will be reheard, a U.S. appeals court in California said on Tuesday after it dismissed the case last year.