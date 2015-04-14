Fitch Rates CK Hutchison Holdings' Proposed Hybrid 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to CK Hutchison Capital Securities (17) Limited's proposed US dollar subordinated guaranteed perpetual capital securities, guaranteed on a subordinated basis by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable). The proposed securities qualify for 50% equity credit. The final rating and equity credit is contingent on the receipt of final docume