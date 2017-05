BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 net loss widens to EUR 1.1 million

* AT EUR 58.2 MILLION, BILLINGS IN Q1 OF 2017 WERE UP 40.5% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 41.4 MILLION), WHILE REVENUES CLIMBED BY AS MUCH AS 50.7% TO EUR 6.7 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 4.4 MILLION)