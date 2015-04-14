Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

(Wihlborgs Fastigheter)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23,2018

Coupon 3 months Stibor + 100 basis points

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S & Nordea.

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

