Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
(Wihlborgs Fastigheter)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 23,2018
Coupon 3 months Stibor + 100 basis points
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S & Nordea.
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
