Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Berlin, Land Von

(Berlin)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 22,2025

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 98.8240

Reoffer price 98.8240

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date April 22,2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deka & DB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A14J3F7

