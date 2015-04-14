April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Municipality of Sundsvall
(Sundsvall)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date August 21,2020
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 21.5 basis points
Payment Date April 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0007045455
