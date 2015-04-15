BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
April 15 Japan's Funai Electric :
* Announces extension of brand license for Philips consumer TVs, video products in N.America, some Latin America countries
* Says brand license extended until end-2018
* Department of health designated scenesse to be evaluated as a highly specialised technology