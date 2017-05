** India's SRF Ltd, a manufacturer of chemical-based industrial intermediaries, gains as much as 5 pct

** Edelweiss Securities starts coverage with "buy" rating and price target of 1,022 rupees

** Capacity expansion in specialty chemicals would lead to strong earnings growth of 28 pct CAGR over FY15-17 and re-rating in stock - Edelweiss

Says SRF an attractive play for its strong brand equity, high business entry barriers, sound management, healthy balance sheet and improving return ratios