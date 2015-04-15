BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
April 15 Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological Co Ltd
* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 12.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 214.5 million yuan ($34.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E0TRu6 ($1 = 6.2072 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
