** DCB Bank Ltd shares surge 7 pct, their biggest single-day gain since Jan. 27

** The bank reported an increase of 61 pct in Jan-March net profit

** DCB to report 17-20 pct earnings growth over the next few years - Kotak Securities

** Says DCB to remain its preferred mid-cap pick

** Despite the recent outperformance, we still think DCB is a good bank to own, says Kotak