BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
** DCB Bank Ltd shares surge 7 pct, their biggest single-day gain since Jan. 27
** The bank reported an increase of 61 pct in Jan-March net profit
** DCB to report 17-20 pct earnings growth over the next few years - Kotak Securities
** Says DCB to remain its preferred mid-cap pick
** Despite the recent outperformance, we still think DCB is a good bank to own, says Kotak
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago