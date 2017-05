** UBS initiates coverage on Coal India with a "buy" rating and a target price of 470 rupees

** Says government reforms to cut delays in expansion projects coincide with Coal India's capex increase

** Adds the company is insulated from commodities slump due to a supply starved domestic power sector and business model

** Says Coal India matters to the government politically and financially as a key part of its divestment programme, UBS analyst William Vanderpump says in a report

** Further share sale in Coal India possible - Finmin official

** Stock is down 1.4 pct on profit-taking after rising for four straight sessions on report that government has lifted e-auction cap

** Of 41 analysts covering the company, 22 have "buy" or a higher rating, 13 have "hold" and 6 have "sell," according to Thomson Reuters data (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)