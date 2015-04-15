BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
April 15 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 3.4 percent y/y at 327.5 million yuan ($52.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1auH1qp
($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)