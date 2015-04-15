BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 48.7 percent y/y at 103.4 million yuan ($16.66 million)
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan