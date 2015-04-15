BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 32.5 percent y/y at 534.2 million yuan ($86.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J26AL2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan