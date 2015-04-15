BRIEF-Admedus receives FDA clearance for Cardiocel 3D
* Admedus receives FDA clearance for cardiocel 3d-ahz.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 69.4 percent y/y at 38 million yuan ($6.13 million)
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended