April 15 Join In (Holding) Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in an information technology firm for about 1.83 billion yuan ($294.99 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on April 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CJky0q; bit.ly/1aTLZgF

