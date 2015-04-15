BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
April 15 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 32.3 percent y/y at 552.3 million yuan ($89.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E1RdnS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology