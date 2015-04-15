CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower S Immo AG
Issue Amount 65 million euro
Maturity Date April 21,2027
Coupon 3.250 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.25 pct
Spread 266.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) ERSTE & RBI
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A1DWK5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company