April 15 East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Tongxin Securities for about 4-4.5 billion yuan ($644.8-725.37 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise 1.3-1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on April 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CN4dqw; bit.ly/1HrVXmx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)