CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
April 15 East Money Information Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Tongxin Securities for about 4-4.5 billion yuan ($644.8-725.37 million) via share issue
* Says plans to raise 1.3-1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on April 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CN4dqw; bit.ly/1HrVXmx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company