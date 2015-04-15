BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
April 15 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 23.4 percent y/y at 313.6 million yuan ($50.55 million)
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology