BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Zhejiang Shengyang Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 499 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CN9yhA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan