BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
April 15 Heilongjiang Zbd Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 377.65 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PMWqDm (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology