** FTSE raises weightage of Sintex Industries and Central Bank of India in FTSE Global Small Cap index

** Raises weightage of the stocks to 67 pct and 10 pct respectively, FTSE website shows

** The index provider reduces weightage of Indian Bank to 18 pct

** Changes in weightage are effective from start of trading on April 23, FTSE says (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)