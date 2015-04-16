BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares of motorcycle and truck maker Eicher Motors seen rising
** Foreign institutional investors can invest up to 49 pct in company - RBI
** FIIs currently own 19.5 pct in company - BSE data
** Stock trading at 33.2x of 1-year forward earnings; shares up 5.2 pct YTD (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday