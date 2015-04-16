** Shares of motorcycle and truck maker Eicher Motors seen rising

** Foreign institutional investors can invest up to 49 pct in company - RBI

** FIIs currently own 19.5 pct in company - BSE data

** Stock trading at 33.2x of 1-year forward earnings; shares up 5.2 pct YTD (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)