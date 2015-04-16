US STOCKS-Tepid earnings, Comey sacking weigh on Wall St
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
** Aurobindo Pharma shares gain 1.8 pct, while Lupin Ltd falls 1.9 pct
** Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA approval for generic Suprax
** Suprax is Lupin's flagship anti-infective brand in the United States - analysts
** Suprax accounts for 7 to 8 pct of its annual U.S. revenues - analysts (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)