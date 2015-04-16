** Aurobindo Pharma shares gain 1.8 pct, while Lupin Ltd falls 1.9 pct

** Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA approval for generic Suprax

** Suprax is Lupin's flagship anti-infective brand in the United States - analysts

** Suprax accounts for 7 to 8 pct of its annual U.S. revenues - analysts (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)