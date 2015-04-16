US STOCKS-Tepid earnings, Comey sacking weigh on Wall St
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
** IT solutions provider Rolta India falls 8.1 pct
** Heading towards biggest daily fall since July 2014
** Glaucus Research issues "strong sell" report on Rolta India bonds
** Says company does not produce free cash flow and cannot repay offshore bondholders without refinancing (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)