** Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.2 pct, Cairn India up 3.4 pct

** Stocks are top gainers in BSE 'A' group stocks

** Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous session

** Surge in global crude prices, if sustains, will improve realisation of explorers - traders

(Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)