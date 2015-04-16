German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
April 16 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Mar premium income at about 153.4 billion yuan ($24.76 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HwlA5t
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1943 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.