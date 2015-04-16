BRIEF-Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering
* Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering and exercise of underwriters' option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 10.2 percent y/y at 220.0 million yuan ($35.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OFKhhW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Urogen Pharma announces closing of initial public offering and exercise of underwriters' option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update