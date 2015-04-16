April 16 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 10.2 percent y/y at 220.0 million yuan ($35.52 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OFKhhW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)