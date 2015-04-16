COLOMBO, April 16 Sri Lanka's central bank rejected all bids at a 50-month t-bond auction on Thursday.

The central bank did not give any reason for the rejections. It had planned to raise 5 billion rupees ($37.59 million) from the auction and received total bids worth 26.8 billion rupees.

($1 = 133.00 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)