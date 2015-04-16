** Shares of India's state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) fall

** Brent crude hits 2015 highs above $63 per barrel after a rally of more than 5 pct in the previous session

** OMCs on Wednesday cut diesel and petrol prices by 3 pct and 1.33 pct, respectively

** Indian Oil Corp down 2.5 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp lower 2 pct and Bharat Petroleum Corp down 0.2 pct