BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares of India's state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) fall
** Brent crude hits 2015 highs above $63 per barrel after a rally of more than 5 pct in the previous session
** OMCs on Wednesday cut diesel and petrol prices by 3 pct and 1.33 pct, respectively
** Indian Oil Corp down 2.5 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp lower 2 pct and Bharat Petroleum Corp down 0.2 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday