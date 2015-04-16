UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control
* Says signs cooperation agreement with Luolai Home Textile on smart home products
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JMoFh9
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars