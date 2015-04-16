BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
April 16 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement with solar power firm in asset swap deal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NPv4ho
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nxstage Medical announces fda clearance for its new system one hemodialysis system