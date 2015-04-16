UPDATE 1-Prosecutor probes Porsche SE executives over market manipulation allegations
* Similar to probe already launched into VW officials (Adds detail from markets regulator and related probes)
April 16 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said it would sell most of its interiors operations to Spain's Grupo Antolin for about $525 million.
The deal includes 36 manufacturing plants and about 12,000 employees in Europe, North America and Asia, the company said.
The operations included in the agreement recorded about $2.4 billion in sales in 2014, Magna said.
The company did not specify if the deal value is in U.S. or Canadian dollars. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.