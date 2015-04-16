April 16 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said it would sell most of its interiors operations to Spain's Grupo Antolin for about $525 million.

The deal includes 36 manufacturing plants and about 12,000 employees in Europe, North America and Asia, the company said.

The operations included in the agreement recorded about $2.4 billion in sales in 2014, Magna said.

The company did not specify if the deal value is in U.S. or Canadian dollars. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)