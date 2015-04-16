UPDATE 1-Prysmian hints to possible transformational deal
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
April 16 Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 165.09 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1b6qBFG (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars